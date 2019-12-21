St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 11, 2019
VANDENAKKER — Elizabeth C. Tinnell and Bryon C. Vandenakker of Pendleton: a boy, Nicholas Charles Vandenakker.
DEC. 17, 2019
FRANCO — Olivia D. Pedro and Enrique Franco Salas of Hermiston: a girl, Lively Alicia Franco.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 13, 2019
MENDOZA — Crystal S. Gomez and Teodoro Parra Mendoza of Umatilla: a girl, Ariela Rosa-Linda Mendoza.
ROGERS — Justyce Cox and Kyle Strong/Rogers of Boardman: a girl, Alyson Louise Rogers.
DEC. 14, 2019
NISBET — Makayla L. Nisbet and Matthew W. Nisbet of Hermiston: a boy, James Roy Nisbet.
DEC. 16, 2019
NUÑO — Selina Abris-Mendoza and Victor Nuño Estrada of Hermiston: a girl, Viviana Nuño.
