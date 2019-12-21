St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

DEC. 11, 2019

VANDENAKKER — Elizabeth C. Tinnell and Bryon C. Vandenakker of Pendleton: a boy, Nicholas Charles Vandenakker.

DEC. 17, 2019

FRANCO — Olivia D. Pedro and Enrique Franco Salas of Hermiston: a girl, Lively Alicia Franco.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

DEC. 13, 2019

MENDOZA — Crystal S. Gomez and Teodoro Parra Mendoza of Umatilla: a girl, Ariela Rosa-Linda Mendoza.

ROGERS — Justyce Cox and Kyle Strong/Rogers of Boardman: a girl, Alyson Louise Rogers.

DEC. 14, 2019

NISBET — Makayla L. Nisbet and Matthew W. Nisbet of Hermiston: a boy, James Roy Nisbet.

DEC. 16, 2019

NUÑO — Selina Abris-Mendoza and Victor Nuño Estrada of Hermiston: a girl, Viviana Nuño.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.