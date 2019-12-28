St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 15, 2019
MICHAEL — Shiann M. Turk and Ethan A. Michael of Pendleton: a girl, Bentley Rose Michael.
DEC. 17, 2019
SILBERNAGEL — Sarah Silbernagel and Greg Silbernagel of Pendleton: a girl, Hannah Alta Silbernagel.
DEC. 18, 2019
HOLCOMB — Brooke O. Holcomb and Dylan T. Holcomb: a boy, Memphis Rhett Holcomb.
PEREZ — Shae-Lee M. Arbogast and Francisco J. Perez of Pendleton: a boy, Bentley Steven Martin Perez.
DEC. 23, 2019
MORRISON — Stephanie Morrison and Clayton Morrison of Pendleton: a boy, Maxwell Alfred Turner Morrison.
SCHWEIGART — Brittney L. Sturdevant and James D. Schweigart of Pendleton: a boy, Landon Paul Schweigart.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 19, 2019
REYES OJEDA — Elisa Reyes Ojeda and Daniel Ojeda Alvarez of Hermiston: a girl, Isla Yasmine Reyes Ojeda.
DEC. 21, 2019
DICKENSON — Melissa R. Littrell and Randy L. Dickenson of Hermiston: a boy, Samuel James Dickenson.
