St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 2, 2021

BARGER — Ava M. Barger and Joshua E. Barger of Pendleton: a girl, Mandy Marie Barger.

FEB. 3, 2021

THOMPSON — Toshina S. John and Curtis L. Thompson Jr.: a boy, Chaslee Lutsa Thompson.

FEB. 6, 2021

ARGUELLO MARTINEZ — Alissa B. Martinez and Juan P. Martinez Nunez of Milton-Freewater: a girl, Gianna Cruz Arguello Martinez.

MARKGRAF — Elvira L. Markgraf and Perry A. Markgraf of Hermiston: a girl, Aliah May Markgraf.

NEZ — Ira Nez and Raynond Van Pelt of Pendleton: a boy, Malcolm Kylo Nez.

FEB. 9, 2021

FUNK — Cheri J. Allen and David J. Funk of Hermiston: a boy, Liam Jay Funk.

RINKER — Hailee D. Baker and William Rinker of Pendleton: a boy, Boston Rome Rinker.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 4, 2021

RODRIGUEZ RESENDIZ — Teresa R. Rodriguez and Raudel Rodriguez of Umatilla: a boy, Isaac Jesiah Rodriguez Resendiz.

FEB. 5, 2021

DELAO — Jennifer R. Nycz and Cornillious J. DeLao of Hermiston: a boy, Demetrius Belmont DeLao.

FEB. 9, 2021

MUÑOZ SANCHEZ — Everlyn Sanchez and Ricardo Muñoz of Boardman: a boy, Jayden Saciel Muñoz Sanchez.

