St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 2, 2021
BARGER — Ava M. Barger and Joshua E. Barger of Pendleton: a girl, Mandy Marie Barger.
FEB. 3, 2021
THOMPSON — Toshina S. John and Curtis L. Thompson Jr.: a boy, Chaslee Lutsa Thompson.
FEB. 6, 2021
ARGUELLO MARTINEZ — Alissa B. Martinez and Juan P. Martinez Nunez of Milton-Freewater: a girl, Gianna Cruz Arguello Martinez.
MARKGRAF — Elvira L. Markgraf and Perry A. Markgraf of Hermiston: a girl, Aliah May Markgraf.
NEZ — Ira Nez and Raynond Van Pelt of Pendleton: a boy, Malcolm Kylo Nez.
FEB. 9, 2021
FUNK — Cheri J. Allen and David J. Funk of Hermiston: a boy, Liam Jay Funk.
RINKER — Hailee D. Baker and William Rinker of Pendleton: a boy, Boston Rome Rinker.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 4, 2021
RODRIGUEZ RESENDIZ — Teresa R. Rodriguez and Raudel Rodriguez of Umatilla: a boy, Isaac Jesiah Rodriguez Resendiz.
FEB. 5, 2021
DELAO — Jennifer R. Nycz and Cornillious J. DeLao of Hermiston: a boy, Demetrius Belmont DeLao.
FEB. 9, 2021
MUÑOZ SANCHEZ — Everlyn Sanchez and Ricardo Muñoz of Boardman: a boy, Jayden Saciel Muñoz Sanchez.
