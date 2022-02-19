CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 8, 2022

ROGERS — Jessica Rogers and Jason Clayton Rogers of Pendleton: a boy, Jason Abdullah Rogers.

FEB. 10, 2022

COMPARAN — Jimena Comparan and Ramon Arturo Comparan of Boardman: a boy, Paulo Comparan.

FEB. 11, 2022

BANDA — Chelsey D. Colpitts and Daniel L. Banda of Hermiston: a boy, Nathan Wyatt Banda.

