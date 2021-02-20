St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 10, 2021
WEBB — Kristen E. Webb and Matthew C. Webb of Echo: a girl, Lily Elizabeth Rose Webb.
FEB. 14, 2021
JOHNSON — Roc'qel S. Selam-Wildbill and James A. Johnson IV of Pendleton: a boy, James Alvin Johnson V.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 10, 2021
RESENDIZ — Monica Resendiz and Felipe Resendiz of Hermiston: a girl, Mireya Anastacia Resendiz.
SHOCKMAN — Alicia L. Shockman and Lane M. Shockman of Hermiston: a boy, Quincy Lane Shockman.
FEB. 11, 2021
CAMARDESE — Ofelia Ramirez and Jordan Camardese of Hermiston: a boy, Lil'Dub Anthony Jordan Camardese.
HARSIN — Terra L. Harsin and Bobby J. Harsin of Pendleton: a girl, MaKenna Jo Harsin.
FEB. 14, 2021
BRAMBILA — Nina N. Madrigal and Juan E. Brambila of Hermiston: a girl, Quirina Angelica Brambila.
FEB. 15, 2021
SILVER — Nicole A. Silver and Zyan A. Silver of Hermiston: a girl, Sloane Sunshine Silver.
FEB. 16, 2021
LEYVA — Josslyn A. Mena and Angel D. Leyva of Hermiston: a boy, Adam Joel Leyva.
