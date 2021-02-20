St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 10, 2021

WEBB — Kristen E. Webb and Matthew C. Webb of Echo: a girl, Lily Elizabeth Rose Webb.

FEB. 14, 2021

JOHNSON — Roc'qel S. Selam-Wildbill and James A. Johnson IV of Pendleton: a boy, James Alvin Johnson V.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 10, 2021

RESENDIZ — Monica Resendiz and Felipe Resendiz of Hermiston: a girl, Mireya Anastacia Resendiz.

SHOCKMAN — Alicia L. Shockman and Lane M. Shockman of Hermiston: a boy, Quincy Lane Shockman.

FEB. 11, 2021

CAMARDESE — Ofelia Ramirez and Jordan Camardese of Hermiston: a boy, Lil'Dub Anthony Jordan Camardese.

HARSIN — Terra L. Harsin and Bobby J. Harsin of Pendleton: a girl, MaKenna Jo Harsin.

FEB. 14, 2021

BRAMBILA — Nina N. Madrigal and Juan E. Brambila of Hermiston: a girl, Quirina Angelica Brambila.

FEB. 15, 2021

SILVER — Nicole A. Silver and Zyan A. Silver of Hermiston: a girl, Sloane Sunshine Silver.

FEB. 16, 2021

LEYVA — Josslyn A. Mena and Angel D. Leyva of Hermiston: a boy, Adam Joel Leyva.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.