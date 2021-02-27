St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 16, 2021
SHEEHAN — Jillian Adlard and Ashton Sheehan of Hermiston: a boy, Brantley Banks Alexander Sheehan.
FEB. 17, 2021
OSBORN — Harley Osborn and Tyler Osborn of Pendleton: a girl, Ada Joann Osborn.
FEB. 18, 2021
KROM — Richelle-Gabby A. Coleman and Taylor L. Krom of Hermiston: a girl, Enzlee Mae Krom.
FEB. 22, 2021
LEE — Stephanie N. Lee and Jeffery W. Lee of Hermiston: a boy, Rhett Hudson Lee.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 16, 2021
ADAMS — Lacy J. Frost and Bradly W. Adams of Hermiston: a girl, Oksana Maryjane Adams.
FEB. 19, 2021
AGUILAR — Cheyenne Aguilar ad Raymond Aguilar of Hermiston: a girl, Posie Aguilar.
FEB. 20, 2021
ROSALES MENDOZA — Arcelia Mendoza and Jesus Rosales of Umatilla: a girl, Daleyza Rosales Mendoza.
FEB. 23, 2021
THONGDY — Maranda Y. Thongdy and Ivan Garcilazo of Hermiston: a boy, Jayden Thom Thongdy.
