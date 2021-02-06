St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 26, 2021
BARRON — Ashli Barron and Sean Barron of Hermiston: a girl, Zoie Jean Barron.
JAN. 27, 2021
MCLAUGHLIN — Natasha F. Conrad and Caleb M. McLaughlin of Pendleton: a boy, Caleb Michael McLaughlin Jr.
JAN. 29, 2021
SAMPSON — Monice L.A. Samuels and Ian B. Sampson of Pendleton: a girl, Myalynn Hazel Sampson.
WORDEN — Sarah E. Worden and Winston P. Worden of Hermiston: twin girls, Quincy Sue Worden and Winnie Marie Worden.
JAN. 30, 2021
ABLES — Angilique Ison and Curtis Ables Sr. of Pilot Rock: a girl, Tallon Faye Ables.
FEB. 1, 2021
BRADLEY — Ashley Rinker and Brandon Bradley of Pendleton: a girl, Aspen McKinley Bradley.
PALMER — Darcinae Thacker and Brian A. Palmer of Pendleton: a girl, Jocelyn Jaymz Palmer.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 28, 2021
TURLEY — Jessica A. Greer and Austin F. Turley of Umatilla: a girl, Quinn Rae Turley.
