St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 12, 2019

HAGUEWOOD — Amellia Haguewood and Dustin Haguewood of Heppner: a girl, Cora Marie Haguewood.

FEB. 13, 2019

ARBOGAST — Josie Arbogast and Ben Arbogast of Pendleton: a boy, Huck Rollin Arbogast.

FLEMING — Tatiana R. Alvarez and Cody J. Fleming of Pendleton: a girl, Robi Rose Fleming.

FEB. 16, 2019

BLACKLIDGE — Branwyn E. Blacklidge of Pendleton: a boy, Malakai James Blacklidge.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 11, 2019

MCINTYRE — Katherine McIntyre and Braylin McIntyre of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxon P McIntyre.

FEB. 17, 2019

HENDON — Madison Kitchin and C.J. Hendon of Hermiston: a girl, Ivory Elaine Hendon.

FEB. 19, 2019

FODEN — Tiffani Jones and Michael Foden of Hermiston: a girl, Zuriah Rose Foden.

Tags

Community Records Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.