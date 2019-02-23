St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 12, 2019
HAGUEWOOD — Amellia Haguewood and Dustin Haguewood of Heppner: a girl, Cora Marie Haguewood.
FEB. 13, 2019
ARBOGAST — Josie Arbogast and Ben Arbogast of Pendleton: a boy, Huck Rollin Arbogast.
FLEMING — Tatiana R. Alvarez and Cody J. Fleming of Pendleton: a girl, Robi Rose Fleming.
FEB. 16, 2019
BLACKLIDGE — Branwyn E. Blacklidge of Pendleton: a boy, Malakai James Blacklidge.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 11, 2019
MCINTYRE — Katherine McIntyre and Braylin McIntyre of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxon P McIntyre.
FEB. 17, 2019
HENDON — Madison Kitchin and C.J. Hendon of Hermiston: a girl, Ivory Elaine Hendon.
FEB. 19, 2019
FODEN — Tiffani Jones and Michael Foden of Hermiston: a girl, Zuriah Rose Foden.
