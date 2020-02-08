St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JAN. 29, 2020

REAGAN — Chloe R. Boyett and Casey S. Reagan of Pendleton: a girl, Charlie Lynn Reagan.

JAN. 31, 2020

DAVIS — Tara S. Ogden and Marco F. Davis of Pendleton: a boy, Bravery Franco Davis.

HUNT — Danielle J. Hunt and Tyler C. Hunt of Fossil: a boy, Witten Charles Hunt.

WEST — Brittany Perkins and Taylor West of Pendleton: a boy, Austin Taylor West.

FEB. 1, 2020

DI’MAGGIO — Justine C. Di’Maggio and Mark W. Di’Maggio of Pendleton: a girl, Valkyrie Anita Sky’Ann Di’Maggio.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 28, 2020

BURNS — Lindsey R. Burns and Jacob K. Burns of Hermiston: a girl, Austin Zayne Burns.

KNOWLES — Sarah Knowles of Hermiston: a boy, Dallas Reed Knowles.

JAN. 29, 2020

CASTELLO — Claudia J. Castello and Michael D. Castello of Hermiston: a girl, Clara Joy Castello.

HALLOS — Ciara Kowalski and Coltyn Hallos of Stanfield: a girl, McKinley Hallos.

FEB. 3, 2020

JEPPESON — Angel M. McMurtry and Joshua A. Jeppeson of Hermiston: a boy, Rowan Adam Wayne Jeppeson.

