St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 18, 2020
YOUNG — Alexis J. Young and Carl J. Young of Pendleton: a boy, Samuel Wesley Young.
FEB. 19, 2020
TOLMAN — Elizabeth A Tolman and Zachary L. Tolman of Pendleton: a girl, Amelia Grace Tolman.
FEB. 20, 2020
CRAWFORD — Yesenia Young-Orrala and Andrelle J. Crawford of Pendleton: a girl, Jazmine Harper Crawford.
FARRING — Julie Sanderson and Samuel Farring of Pendleton: a boy, Flint Stetson Farring.
FEB. 21, 2020
WISE — Becky Wise and Joshua Wise of Pendleton: a boy, Miles Maynard Wise.
YOUNG — Renee E. Wells and Austin L. Young of Island City: a boy, Bodhi Veyna Young.
FEB. 24, 2020
BARFUSS — Emma J. Barfuss and D. Lance Barfuss of Pendleton: a girl, Kali Lynn Barfuss.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 20, 2020
HODGE — Tiffany N. Hodge and Matthew Hodge of Hermiston: a boy, Jackson Ryan Hodge.
FEB. 21, 2020
CIMMIYOTTI — Jazmyn S. DuBry and Tre S. Cimmiyotti of Heppner: a girl, Shealynn Star Cimmiyotti.
FEB. 22, 2020
TOJ RAMON — Marta Ramon Batzin and Camilo Toj Ruiz of Boardman: a boy, Eliel Camilo Toj Ramon.
