St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 18, 2020

YOUNG — Alexis J. Young and Carl J. Young of Pendleton: a boy, Samuel Wesley Young.

FEB. 19, 2020

TOLMAN — Elizabeth A Tolman and Zachary L. Tolman of Pendleton: a girl, Amelia Grace Tolman.

FEB. 20, 2020

CRAWFORD — Yesenia Young-Orrala and Andrelle J. Crawford of Pendleton: a girl, Jazmine Harper Crawford.

FARRING — Julie Sanderson and Samuel Farring of Pendleton: a boy, Flint Stetson Farring.

FEB. 21, 2020

WISE — Becky Wise and Joshua Wise of Pendleton: a boy, Miles Maynard Wise.

YOUNG — Renee E. Wells and Austin L. Young of Island City: a boy, Bodhi Veyna Young.

FEB. 24, 2020

BARFUSS — Emma J. Barfuss and D. Lance Barfuss of Pendleton: a girl, Kali Lynn Barfuss.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 20, 2020

HODGE — Tiffany N. Hodge and Matthew Hodge of Hermiston: a boy, Jackson Ryan Hodge.

FEB. 21, 2020

CIMMIYOTTI — Jazmyn S. DuBry and Tre S. Cimmiyotti of Heppner: a girl, Shealynn Star Cimmiyotti.

FEB. 22, 2020

TOJ RAMON — Marta Ramon Batzin and Camilo Toj Ruiz of Boardman: a boy, Eliel Camilo Toj Ramon.

