St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 29, 2019
SMITH — Kathryn J. Smith and Russell A. Smith of Pendleton: a boy, Rudy Conroy Smith
JAN. 30, 2019
SPENCER — Sarah B. Spain and Nathan W. Spencer of Pendleton: a boy, Waylon Wade-Walker Spencer.
FEB. 1, 2019
DARLINGTON — April A. McKenna and Nicholas T. Darlington of Athena: a girl, Adah Mayhem Darlington.
EICKSTAEDT — Salissa R. Jim and Nathaniel L. Eickstaedt of Pendleton: a boy, Louie Jayce Eickstaedt.
FEB. 2, 2019
PIERSON — Abigail L. Pierson and Kevin R. Pierson of Hermiston: a boy, Derek Fox Pierson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 29, 2019
SALINAS — Cristal Sanchez Villagomes and Humberto Salinas Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Arya Cristal Salinas.
JAN. 30, 2019
BENNINGFIELD — Erica R. Benningfield and James D. Benningfield of Hermiston: a girl, Desirae Rose Benningfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.