St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 5, 2020
KITREL — Jordynn D. Kitrel : a girl, Gray Lilith Kitrel.
FEB. 7, 2020
JACKSON — Kendall Loftus of Hermiston and Cody Jackson of Nampa, Idaho: a boy,Christian Dean Jackson.
FEB. 10, 2020
WILSON — Lynette A. McMillion and Bradley S. Wilson of Pendleton: a girl, Skylah Ann Marie Wilson.
