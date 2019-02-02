St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JAN. 23, 2019

PATTERSON — Bailey R. Patterson and Trevor R. Patterson of Pendleton: a boy, Pryor Scott Patterson.

JAN. 24, 2019

MCINTYRE — Megan Y. Mavis and Collin M. McIntyre: a boy, Collin Michael McIntyre Jr.

JAN. 26, 2019

HASCALL GAEDE — Krystalynn R. Gaede of Pendleton: a boy, Ronald Lee Ernest Hascall Gaede.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 22, 2019

JONES — Jamie M. Littrell and Michael D. Jones of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxson Arthur Jones.

JAN. 23, 2019

CARRILLO — Sandra Orihuela and Rodolfo A. Carrillo of Umatilla: a boy, Santino Carrillo.

NYLUND — Michelle Richardson and Michael Nylund of Hermiston: a girl, Maddison LauraAnn Nylund.

SILVA — Tricia B. Nichols and Rafael Silva Fuentes of Hermiston: a boy, John Rafael Silva.

