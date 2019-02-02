St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 23, 2019
PATTERSON — Bailey R. Patterson and Trevor R. Patterson of Pendleton: a boy, Pryor Scott Patterson.
JAN. 24, 2019
MCINTYRE — Megan Y. Mavis and Collin M. McIntyre: a boy, Collin Michael McIntyre Jr.
JAN. 26, 2019
HASCALL GAEDE — Krystalynn R. Gaede of Pendleton: a boy, Ronald Lee Ernest Hascall Gaede.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 22, 2019
JONES — Jamie M. Littrell and Michael D. Jones of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxson Arthur Jones.
JAN. 23, 2019
CARRILLO — Sandra Orihuela and Rodolfo A. Carrillo of Umatilla: a boy, Santino Carrillo.
NYLUND — Michelle Richardson and Michael Nylund of Hermiston: a girl, Maddison LauraAnn Nylund.
SILVA — Tricia B. Nichols and Rafael Silva Fuentes of Hermiston: a boy, John Rafael Silva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.