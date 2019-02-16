St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 7, 2019

BUTLER — Dawna Lynn Clark and David P. Butler of Hermiston: a boy, Daemon Paul Butler.

FEB. 8, 2019

BURKE-KOENIG — Amanda G. Burke and Darren D. Koenig of Pilot Rock: a girl, Valarie Lynn Burke-Koenig.

FEB. 9, 2019

ORNA — Tyler Rodriguez and Richard Orna of Pendleton: a boy, Grey Lewis Orna.

{h3 style=”text-align: left;”}Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston{/h3}

FEB. 5, 2019

RICE — Sarah Michelle Ruloph and Randy Allen Rice of Pendleton: a boy, Graham Steven Rice.

FEB. 6, 2019

PONCE — Sierrah L R Berger and Isaac Ponce Sanchez of Hermiston: a girl, Krista Rose Ponce.

FEB. 7, 2019

RAMOS CALMO — Fidelina Calmo Mendoza and Santos Ramos Matias of Hermiston: a boy, Moises Iker Ramos Calmo.

BOESCH — Karlee Boesch and Justin Boesch of Hermiston: a girl, Willow Lynn Boesch.

FEB. 8, 2019

MEIERS — Carmelita Morrison and Ryan Meiers of Boardman: a boy, Gavin Matthew Meiers.

BAKER — Tia Flores and Derek Baker of Hermiston: a girl, Evelynn Luella Rose Baker.

FEB. 9, 2019

BARRETO — Severra Jaime-Kennedy and Jaime Perez-Barreto of Hermiston: a boy, Jaime Justino Perez Barreto Jr.

