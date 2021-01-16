St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 6, 2021
HENDRIX — Jennie E. Hendrix and Kurt E. Hendrix of Pendleton: a girl, Emma Lee Hendrix.
JAN. 8, 2020
CRIBBS-OELKE — Nichole D. Maahs of Hermiston and Tim M. Oelke of Kelso, Wash.: a girl, Veda Alexandra Cribbs-Oelke.
RIDDLE-BENNETT — Courtney M. Riddle and Jason A. Bennett of Pendleton: a boy, Parker James Riddle-Bennett.
JAN. 9, 2021
BRUCE — Laci M. Maris and Joseph H. Bruce of Hermiston: a boy, Killian Joseph Bruce.
JAN. 11, 2021
CHRISTY — Brooke L. Christy and Michael F. Christy of Hermiston: a boy, Callum Bruce Christy.
JAN. 13, 2021
LOPEZ HARVEY — Madison R. Lopez Gomez Harvey and Kelvin I. Lopez Gomez of Pendleton: a boy, Liam Mitchell Lopez Harvey.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 5, 2021
OWENS — Jasmine L. Owens of Heppner: a boy, Khelijah Ray Vance Owens.
JAN. 7, 2020
BURNHAM — Ashtin A. Burnham and Matthew D. Burnham of Hermiston: a girl, Mayleigh K. Burnham.
JAN. 8, 2021
MIRANDA-LOCKS — Ariana M.M. Walls and Steven R. Locks of Umatilla: a girl, Paislee Nikole Miranda-Locks.
JAN. 9, 2021
ROSALES CARRASCO — Lidia Carrasco and Francisco Rosales of Hermiston: a boy, Francisco Elpidio Rosales Carrasco.
JAN. 10, 2021
SPARKS — Jordaen Martinez and Dionte Sparks of Irrigon: a boy, Aven Noah Blue Sparks.
JAN. 11, 2021
DYER — Amanda L. Murphy and Colton D. Dyer of Hermiston: a girl, Everlee Jo Dyer.
HOLMES — Raven D. Newton and Richard D. Holmes of Hermiston: a boy, Ryot Richard Dean Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.