St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JAN. 6, 2021

HENDRIX — Jennie E. Hendrix and Kurt E. Hendrix of Pendleton: a girl, Emma Lee Hendrix.

JAN. 8, 2020

CRIBBS-OELKE — Nichole D. Maahs of Hermiston and Tim M. Oelke of Kelso, Wash.: a girl, Veda Alexandra Cribbs-Oelke.

RIDDLE-BENNETT — Courtney M. Riddle and Jason A. Bennett of Pendleton: a boy, Parker James Riddle-Bennett.

JAN. 9, 2021

BRUCE — Laci M. Maris and Joseph H. Bruce of Hermiston: a boy, Killian Joseph Bruce.

JAN. 11, 2021

CHRISTY — Brooke L. Christy and Michael F. Christy of Hermiston: a boy, Callum Bruce Christy.

JAN. 13, 2021

LOPEZ HARVEY — Madison R. Lopez Gomez Harvey and Kelvin I. Lopez Gomez of Pendleton: a boy, Liam Mitchell Lopez Harvey.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 5, 2021

OWENS — Jasmine L. Owens of Heppner: a boy, Khelijah Ray Vance Owens.

JAN. 7, 2020

BURNHAM — Ashtin A. Burnham and Matthew D. Burnham of Hermiston: a girl, Mayleigh K. Burnham.

JAN. 8, 2021

MIRANDA-LOCKS — Ariana M.M. Walls and Steven R. Locks of Umatilla: a girl, Paislee Nikole Miranda-Locks.

JAN. 9, 2021

ROSALES CARRASCO — Lidia Carrasco and Francisco Rosales of Hermiston: a boy, Francisco Elpidio Rosales Carrasco.

JAN. 10, 2021

SPARKS — Jordaen Martinez and Dionte Sparks of Irrigon: a boy, Aven Noah Blue Sparks.

JAN. 11, 2021

DYER — Amanda L. Murphy and Colton D. Dyer of Hermiston: a girl, Everlee Jo Dyer.

HOLMES — Raven D. Newton and Richard D. Holmes of Hermiston: a boy, Ryot Richard Dean Holmes.

