St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 22, 2020
ACEVES — Daniela C. Aceves Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Aliz Anahi Aceves.
BENNETT — Jenna R. Herron and Dusty G. Bennett of Helix: a girl, Harper Jo Bennett.
DEC. 23, 2020
MONACO — Ashley R. Dima and Christopher M. Monaco of Pendleton: a boy, Mason Ryan Monaco.
DEC. 24, 2020
RUEPPEL — Jayda G. Heaps and Darin L. Rueppel of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxon Dean Rueppel.
DEC. 29, 2020
HAYDEN — Ashley N. Hayden and Cody W. Hayden of Stanfield: a boy, Axel Jens Hayden.
MELTON — Mackenzie K. Melton and Kenneth E. Melton of Pendleton: a boy, Thomas Harvey Melton.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 28, 2020
LATHROP — Julie L. Lathrop and Jared H. Lathrop of Hermiston: a girl, Jaynie Jo Lathrop.
