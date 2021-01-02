St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

DEC. 22, 2020

ACEVES — Daniela C. Aceves Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Aliz Anahi Aceves.

BENNETT — Jenna R. Herron and Dusty G. Bennett of Helix: a girl, Harper Jo Bennett.

DEC. 23, 2020

MONACO — Ashley R. Dima and Christopher M. Monaco of Pendleton: a boy, Mason Ryan Monaco.

DEC. 24, 2020

RUEPPEL — Jayda G. Heaps and Darin L. Rueppel of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxon Dean Rueppel.

DEC. 29, 2020

HAYDEN — Ashley N. Hayden and Cody W. Hayden of Stanfield: a boy, Axel Jens Hayden.

MELTON — Mackenzie K. Melton and Kenneth E. Melton of Pendleton: a boy, Thomas Harvey Melton.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

DEC. 28, 2020

LATHROP — Julie L. Lathrop and Jared H. Lathrop of Hermiston: a girl, Jaynie Jo Lathrop.

