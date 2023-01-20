CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
Jan. 11, 2023
HAGGLUND — Kaylie Annie Hagglund and Caleb Jonathan Hagglund of Pendleton: a boy, John Edison Hagglund.
Jan. 12, 2023
BOYD — Kristy Ann Barnhill and Sean Christian Boyd of Umatilla: a girl, Mikaela Lynn Boyd.
Jan. 13, 2023
MOSS — Zachary Moss and Shannon Craighead of Pendleton: a girl, Madyson Mae Moss.
Jan. 17, 2023
BOYER — Amber Larin Boyer and Jarett James Boyer of Heppner: a boy, Clayton Andrew Boyer.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
ALCALA — Alisha Anne Mii Alcala-Kennedy and Mason Lee Alcala-Kennedy of Umatilla: a girl, Aurora Tia-Shuri Alcala.
PERDOMO — Laura Estrada and Olbin Perdomo of Hermiston: a boy Daniel Antonio Perdomo.
GUTIERREZ — Elizabeth Gutierrez and Abraham Gutierrez of Hermiston: a boy, Diego Abraham Gutierrez.
Jan. 15, 2023
PATTERSON — Jessica Marie Piel and Tate Brandon Patterson of Hermiston: a boy, Jaxon Lee Patterson.
Jan. 16, 2023
RAMIREZ — Jennifer Canchola Ramirez and Tyree Justin Sanchez of Hermiston: a girl, Armani Sanchez.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.