Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Jan. 5, 2022

WARE — Codi Marie Warren and Jeffrey John Ware of Hermiston: a boy, Blake Marie Ware.

Jan. 6, 2022

CORNEJO — Norma Veronica Macias and Gerardo Cornejo of Hermiston: a boy, Ismael Cristobal Cornejo.

Jan. 7, 2022

RIDER — Rebecca Lynne Rider and Joshua Allen Rider of Hermiston: a girl, Hailey Raye Rider.

Jan. 8, 2022

KELLY — Kaitlyn May Kelly and Timothy Allan Kelly of Irrigon: a girl, Tinsley Jean Cecil Kelly.

Jan. 13, 2022

BALDWIN — Lacie Baldwin of Hermiston: a girl, Taelynn Baldwin.

LEADER-BOWLES — Kateri Leader-Bowles of Hermiston: a girl, Zaylia Skye Leader-Bowles.

Jan. 14, 2022

GRANT — Sheyanne Rose Hollevoet of Hermiston: a boy, Julius Oliver Grant.

Jan. 16, 2022

KNIGHT — Amber Dawn Weems and Joseph Anthony Knight of Hermiston: a girl, Everlee Dawn Knight.

