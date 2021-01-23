St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JUNE 26, 2020

BEDOLLA — Kerrie L. McCulley and Juan L. Bedolla of Pendleton: a girl, Willow Elaine Bedolla.

JAN. 14, 2021

DOWNS — Afton G. Downs and Michael D. Downs of Pendleton: a girl, Sterling Jo Downs.

JAN. 15, 2021

VERT — Nancy A. Vert and Robert M. Vert of Pendleton: a girl, Lidia Mae Vert.

JAN. 17, 2021

HEATH — Sharice E. Quaempts and Brandon J. Heath of Pilot Rock: a boy, Greyson William Heath.

JAN. 19, 2021

WORDEN — Kelsie W. Worden and Richard R. Worden of Heppner: a boy, Ryder Stinson Worden.

JAN. 20, 2021

FINCH — Mikyla K. Ureno and Seth E.L. Finch of Pendleton: a girl, Sunflower Liana Finch.

MOORE — Ali R. Moore and David W. Moore II of Pendleton: a boy, Mason William Moore.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 13, 2021

WILSON — Melanie Wilson and Timothy Wilson of Umatilla: a girl, Bennett Adelaide Wilson.

JAN. 14, 2021

THOMASY — Alexis J. Garcia and Brandon R. Thomasy of Hermiston: a boy, Elijah Robert Thomasy.

JAN. 18, 2021

KUYKENDALL — Houston J. Smith and Tieler L.W. Kuykendall of Hermiston: a boy, Weston Alan Lee Kuykendall.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.