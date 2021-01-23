St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 26, 2020
BEDOLLA — Kerrie L. McCulley and Juan L. Bedolla of Pendleton: a girl, Willow Elaine Bedolla.
JAN. 14, 2021
DOWNS — Afton G. Downs and Michael D. Downs of Pendleton: a girl, Sterling Jo Downs.
JAN. 15, 2021
VERT — Nancy A. Vert and Robert M. Vert of Pendleton: a girl, Lidia Mae Vert.
JAN. 17, 2021
HEATH — Sharice E. Quaempts and Brandon J. Heath of Pilot Rock: a boy, Greyson William Heath.
JAN. 19, 2021
WORDEN — Kelsie W. Worden and Richard R. Worden of Heppner: a boy, Ryder Stinson Worden.
JAN. 20, 2021
FINCH — Mikyla K. Ureno and Seth E.L. Finch of Pendleton: a girl, Sunflower Liana Finch.
MOORE — Ali R. Moore and David W. Moore II of Pendleton: a boy, Mason William Moore.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 13, 2021
WILSON — Melanie Wilson and Timothy Wilson of Umatilla: a girl, Bennett Adelaide Wilson.
JAN. 14, 2021
THOMASY — Alexis J. Garcia and Brandon R. Thomasy of Hermiston: a boy, Elijah Robert Thomasy.
JAN. 18, 2021
KUYKENDALL — Houston J. Smith and Tieler L.W. Kuykendall of Hermiston: a boy, Weston Alan Lee Kuykendall.
