St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 20, 2021
CRANE — Tamar S. Sampson and Kevin J. Crane of Pendleton: a boy, Jasper Emmanuel Crane.
JAN. 23, 2021
SAUCEDO — Carmen Parrrilla and Ramiro Saucedo of Pendleton: a boy, Ryan Joseph Saucedo.
JAN. 25, 2021
TALBOTT — Courtney M. Talbott and Neil F. Talbott of Pendleton: a girl, Ivory Marie Talbott.
JAN. 26, 2021
SHEETS — Anna J. Sheets and Brandon M. Sheets of Pendleton: a girl, MaKenna Diane Sheets.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 21, 2021
MUNIZ — Sadee R. Hoffman and James E. Muniz of Hermiston: a boy, Kyler James Muniz.
JAN. 22, 2021
JIMENEZ-TEJEDA — Clarissa Jimenez and Victor Jimenez Ventura of Boardman: a girl, Cattaleya Jimenez-Tejeda.
JAN. 25, 2021
ARCEGA DIAZ — Claudia Diaz Lopez and Jose A. Arcega Gaona of Boardman: a girl, Jossiane Ketzalee Arcega Diaz.
VIRGIL — Toni J. Virgil and Bryan T. Virgil of Hermiston: a boy, Isaiah Matthias Virgil.
