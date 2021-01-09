St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 29, 2020
GIBSON — Aimee C. Gibson and Taner S. Gonzalez of Pendleton: a boy, Cayden Christopher Gibson.
DEC. 30, 2020
BOUNDS — Danielle M. Bounds and Christopher R.L. Bounds of Pendleton: a girl, Finnlee Parker Marie Bounds.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 30, 2020
MIDLAND — Mariah McKeever and Zachary Midland of Hermiston: a girl, Xena Ray Midland.
DEC. 31, 2020
RAYMOND — Joelynn D. Raymond and Justin A. Raymond of Hermiston: a boy, Damon Allen Raymond.
JAN. 1, 2021
LOW — Kimberly Johnson Low and Richard A. Low of Hermiston: a girl, Baylor Addison Low.
JAN. 4, 2021
CHALES LUCAS — Estela F. Lucas Hernandez and Andres Chales Lorenzo of Hermiston: a boy, Cristian Andres Chales Lucas.
