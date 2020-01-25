St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 9, 2020
PEREIRA — Sarah M. Carr and Angel Pereira-Rivera of Pendleton: a girl, Jocelynn Izabella-Faith Pereira.
JAN. 15, 2020
PRYOR — Angela Todd and Garrett Pryor of Pilot Rock: a girl, Hazel Kennedy Lynn Pryor.
JAN. 17, 2020
KAVANAUGH — Alexandria A. Kavanaugh of Goldendale, Wash., and Christopher Johnson: a boy, Christian Lee Kavanaugh.
LEMMON — Keli Taxon-Wilson and Richard D. Lemmon of Pendleton: a girl, Nevaeh Jade Lemmon.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 15, 2020
AYALA-OCHOA — Keomi Ochoa and Christian J. Ayala Licea of Hermiston: a girl, Aryeli Ayala-Ochoa.
JAN. 17, 2020
PETERSON — Allison Peterson and Matthew Peterson of Hermiston: a boy, Payden Lane Peterson.
JAN. 18, 2020
ALMAGUER — Prycilla M. Almaguer of Hermiston: a girl, Xylah Evelynn Almaguer.
