St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JAN. 9, 2020

PEREIRA — Sarah M. Carr and Angel Pereira-Rivera of Pendleton: a girl, Jocelynn Izabella-Faith Pereira.

JAN. 15, 2020

PRYOR — Angela Todd and Garrett Pryor of Pilot Rock: a girl, Hazel Kennedy Lynn Pryor.

JAN. 17, 2020

KAVANAUGH — Alexandria A. Kavanaugh of Goldendale, Wash., and Christopher Johnson: a boy, Christian Lee Kavanaugh.

LEMMON — Keli Taxon-Wilson and Richard D. Lemmon of Pendleton: a girl, Nevaeh Jade Lemmon.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 15, 2020

AYALA-OCHOA — Keomi Ochoa and Christian J. Ayala Licea of Hermiston: a girl, Aryeli Ayala-Ochoa.

JAN. 17, 2020

PETERSON — Allison Peterson and Matthew Peterson of Hermiston: a boy, Payden Lane Peterson.

JAN. 18, 2020

ALMAGUER — Prycilla M. Almaguer of Hermiston: a girl, Xylah Evelynn Almaguer.

