St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

DEC. 24, 2019

SATTERWHITE — Lexus L. Satterwhite and Devon J. Satterwhite of Pendleton: a girl, Ilyanna Saphira-Rose Satterwhite.

DEC. 27, 2019

KELLY — Lyvia M. Powers and Braxton J. Kelly of Pendleton: a boy, Brett Lee Joseph Kelly.

DEC. 30, 2019

AZURE — Jessica J. Azure and Jeremy D. Azure: a boy, Julius Hank Azure.

CLAUSEN — Gracelyn R. Callaham and Devon R. Clausen of Hermiston: a girl, Raelynn Ann Marie Clausen.

TAYLOR — Deana L.A. Taylor and Jack I. Taylor of Stanfield: a girl, Maxine Maud Taylor.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

DEC. 25, 2019

BURNETT — Ashlynn N. Burnett and Zachary T. Burnett of Umatilla: a girl, Peyton Nichole Burnett.

DEC. 29, 2019

MACIAS — Brianna J. Flores and Vladimir Macias of Hermiston: a girl, Leila Elizabeth Macias.

REYES MORENO — Maria Moreno and Santiago Reyes Gutierrez of Hermiston: a boy, Leo Reyes Moreno.

DEC. 31, 2019

MURGUIA — Mindy Haro and Isaac Murguia Romero of Umatilla: a girl, Zera Mayleen Murguia.

