St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 24, 2019
SATTERWHITE — Lexus L. Satterwhite and Devon J. Satterwhite of Pendleton: a girl, Ilyanna Saphira-Rose Satterwhite.
DEC. 27, 2019
KELLY — Lyvia M. Powers and Braxton J. Kelly of Pendleton: a boy, Brett Lee Joseph Kelly.
DEC. 30, 2019
AZURE — Jessica J. Azure and Jeremy D. Azure: a boy, Julius Hank Azure.
CLAUSEN — Gracelyn R. Callaham and Devon R. Clausen of Hermiston: a girl, Raelynn Ann Marie Clausen.
TAYLOR — Deana L.A. Taylor and Jack I. Taylor of Stanfield: a girl, Maxine Maud Taylor.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 25, 2019
BURNETT — Ashlynn N. Burnett and Zachary T. Burnett of Umatilla: a girl, Peyton Nichole Burnett.
DEC. 29, 2019
MACIAS — Brianna J. Flores and Vladimir Macias of Hermiston: a girl, Leila Elizabeth Macias.
REYES MORENO — Maria Moreno and Santiago Reyes Gutierrez of Hermiston: a boy, Leo Reyes Moreno.
DEC. 31, 2019
MURGUIA — Mindy Haro and Isaac Murguia Romero of Umatilla: a girl, Zera Mayleen Murguia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.