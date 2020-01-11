St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

DEC. 28, 2019

BROWN — Ashleigh C.E. Sauvie and Elijah D. Brown of Pendleton: a boy, Emery Ryan Brown.

JAN. 2, 2020

KENAGA — Sierra R. Kenaga and Cody D. Kenaga of Pendleton: a boy, Sage Rockford Kenaga.

JAN. 6, 2020

DAVE — Jessica R. Fleury and Dakota J. Dave of Pendleton: a girl, Cali Anne Dave.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 1, 2020

NEVILLE — Danielle M. Davies-Neville and Kristopher D. Neville of Hermiston: a boy, Colton D. Neville.

JAN. 3, 2020

CARRILLO MENDOZA — Marcelina Mendoza Pablo and Mariano Carrillo Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Shayla Yadira Carrillo Mendoza.

RUIZ — Sonia L. Negrete and Oscar F. Ruiz of Irrigon: a girl, Stephanie Gabriela Ruiz.

JAN. 4, 2020

ARMENTA — Alexis Sullivan and Elian Armenta of Umatilla: a boy, Armani Armenta.

