St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 28, 2019
BROWN — Ashleigh C.E. Sauvie and Elijah D. Brown of Pendleton: a boy, Emery Ryan Brown.
JAN. 2, 2020
KENAGA — Sierra R. Kenaga and Cody D. Kenaga of Pendleton: a boy, Sage Rockford Kenaga.
JAN. 6, 2020
DAVE — Jessica R. Fleury and Dakota J. Dave of Pendleton: a girl, Cali Anne Dave.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 1, 2020
NEVILLE — Danielle M. Davies-Neville and Kristopher D. Neville of Hermiston: a boy, Colton D. Neville.
JAN. 3, 2020
CARRILLO MENDOZA — Marcelina Mendoza Pablo and Mariano Carrillo Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Shayla Yadira Carrillo Mendoza.
RUIZ — Sonia L. Negrete and Oscar F. Ruiz of Irrigon: a girl, Stephanie Gabriela Ruiz.
JAN. 4, 2020
ARMENTA — Alexis Sullivan and Elian Armenta of Umatilla: a boy, Armani Armenta.
