St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JAN. 15, 2019

LINDBERG — Leanna J. Lindberg and Matthew L.A. Lindberg of Pendleton: a boy, Noah James Joseph Lindberg.

JAN. 17, 2019

BLAIR — Sadie R. Bliss and Sheldon F. Blair of Pendleton: a girl, Paisley Renee Rose Blair.

PERKINS — Lacy A. Vernon and Henry D. Perkins of Pendleton: a girl, Harlie Elizamarie Perkins.

VIXIE — Shayne R. Vixie and Darius M. Vixie: a boy, Braxton Wyatt Vixie.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 19, 2019

LANDA — Mallory A. Mulcare and Jose J. Landa of Hermiston: a boy, Liam Juan Landa.

