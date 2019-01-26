St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 15, 2019
LINDBERG — Leanna J. Lindberg and Matthew L.A. Lindberg of Pendleton: a boy, Noah James Joseph Lindberg.
JAN. 17, 2019
BLAIR — Sadie R. Bliss and Sheldon F. Blair of Pendleton: a girl, Paisley Renee Rose Blair.
PERKINS — Lacy A. Vernon and Henry D. Perkins of Pendleton: a girl, Harlie Elizamarie Perkins.
VIXIE — Shayne R. Vixie and Darius M. Vixie: a boy, Braxton Wyatt Vixie.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 19, 2019
LANDA — Mallory A. Mulcare and Jose J. Landa of Hermiston: a boy, Liam Juan Landa.
