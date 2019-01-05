St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 28, 2018
HODGES — Lindsey L. Hodges of Heppner: a girl, Oakleigh Rae Hodges.
DEC. 31, 2018
ARNOLD — Michelle Aguirre and Neil Arnold of Pendleton: a girl, Liliana Giady Arnold.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 29, 2018
RANGEL — Adriana Mendoza Nunez and Juan C. Rangel of Irrigon: a boy, Carlos Adrian Rangel.
DEC. 30, 2019
GALLEGOS — Cassandra Johnson and Andrew Gallegos of Hermiston: a girl, Hadley Gallegos.
JAN. 1, 2019
PALMER SANDOVAL — Tyan J. Palmer and Luis A. Sandoval of Hermiston: a girl, Abagaile Hope Palmer Sandoval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.