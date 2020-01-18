St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JAN. 7, 2020

SEXTON — Alanna P. Sexton and Tyler J. Sexton of Hermiston: a girl, Maylee Reign Sexton.

JAN. 8, 2020

DILLON — Heather M. Vanwinkle and Charles R. Dillon of Adams: a boy, Brodie Richard Dillon.

JAN. 10, 2020

YOUNG — Johannah V. Pullen and Michael A. Young of Pendleton: a boy, Oliver Michael Young.

JAN. 11, 2020

BAERT — Tessa Perry and Kole Baert of Pendleton: a boy, Colton James Lee Baert.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JAN. 9, 2020

LEYVA — Josslyn A. Mena and Angel D. Leyva of Hermiston: a boy, Angel Darien Leyva Jr.

WANOUS — Hanna Wanous and Weston Wanous of Umatilla: a girl, Everly Rayne Wanous.

JAN. 10, 2020

CORTAZAR — Madison Gillum and Dalton Cortazar of Pendleton: a boy, Hayden Hilario Lee Cortazar.

JAN. 12, 2020

HAMILTON — Natalie Hamilton an dBradley Hamilton of Stanfield: a boy, Grahm Thomas Hamilton.

