St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JAN. 7, 2020
SEXTON — Alanna P. Sexton and Tyler J. Sexton of Hermiston: a girl, Maylee Reign Sexton.
JAN. 8, 2020
DILLON — Heather M. Vanwinkle and Charles R. Dillon of Adams: a boy, Brodie Richard Dillon.
JAN. 10, 2020
YOUNG — Johannah V. Pullen and Michael A. Young of Pendleton: a boy, Oliver Michael Young.
JAN. 11, 2020
BAERT — Tessa Perry and Kole Baert of Pendleton: a boy, Colton James Lee Baert.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JAN. 9, 2020
LEYVA — Josslyn A. Mena and Angel D. Leyva of Hermiston: a boy, Angel Darien Leyva Jr.
WANOUS — Hanna Wanous and Weston Wanous of Umatilla: a girl, Everly Rayne Wanous.
JAN. 10, 2020
CORTAZAR — Madison Gillum and Dalton Cortazar of Pendleton: a boy, Hayden Hilario Lee Cortazar.
JAN. 12, 2020
HAMILTON — Natalie Hamilton an dBradley Hamilton of Stanfield: a boy, Grahm Thomas Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.