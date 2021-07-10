St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 30, 2021
SAVAGE — Sadie M. Weatherford and Michael E. Savage of Pendleton: a girl, Charlotte Corina Savage.
JULY 2, 2021
MADRIGAL — Ofelia and Ernesto Madrigal of Irrigon: a boy, Josue Madrigal.
ROSENCRANS — Anissa J. and Christopher L.L. Rosencrans of La Grande: a boy, Brentlee Dean Rosencrans.
JULY 6, 2021
GONE — Denise G. Wickert and Julian D. Gone III: a boy, Julian David Gone IV.
JULY 7, 2021
ERNST — Jessica and Josh Ernst of Pendleton: a girl, Rossi Ernst.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 30, 2021
KUFFLER — Josilynn Dyer and Andrew Kuffler of Umatilla: a girl, Natalie Grace-Leigh Kuffler.
ROMERO DE LA CRUZ — Aleli De La Cruz Lopez and Luis U. Romero Avelino of Hermiston: a boy, Chris Yeferson Romero De La Cruz.
JULY 1, 2021
GUTIERREZ RAMOS — Dominga Ramos Perez and Santos Gutierrez Guico of Hermiston: a boy, Mario Gutierrez Ramos.
