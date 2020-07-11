St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 29, 2020
WHALEN — Mikayla A. Whalen and Cody A. Whalen of Pendleton: a girl, Addalynn Rose Whalen.
JULY 2, 2020
STUMP — Kory Stump and Riley Stump of Pendleton: a boy, Adrian Gabriel Stump.
JULY 6, 2020
MADRIGAL — Angeles E. Zuniga and Miguel A. Madrigal of Boardman: a girl, Sofia Ximena Madrigal.
JULY 7, 2020
SALGADO — DesiJo Roybal and Jose Salgado of Umatilla: a girl, Maleah Kali Salgado.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 4, 2020
HAUG — Heidi M. Haug and Gareth R. Haug of Pendleton: a girl, Gweneth Grace Haug.
KNOWLES — Jessica A. Cluff and David R. Knowles of Hermiston: a boy, Jackson Ray Knowles.
JULY 6, 2020
POST — Brittney Zook and Zane Post of Hermiston: a boy, Ridge Robert Post.
