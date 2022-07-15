CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

July 5, 2022

AMES — Clara Rose Sexton-Funk and Andrew Norman Ames of Irrigon: a girl, Stella Louise Ames.

July 11, 2022

NEZ — Enid Louise Miller and Aaron Loujan Kane Dodge of Pilot Rock: a boy, Ezekiel Loujan Nez.

July 14, 2022

BOND — Danika Rae Bond and Shane Daniel Bond of Pendleton: a boy, McIntosh Jared Bond.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

July 7, 2022

THOMASY — Alexis Garcia and Brandon Thomasy of Hermiston: a boy, Samuel Allen Thomasy.

SAVAGE — Samantha Savage and Marcus Savage of Irrigon: a boy, Anakin Savage.

PEREZ — Eva Barrera Calachij and Rolando Perez Perez of Hermiston: a girl, Lucy Barrera Perez.

