St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JULY 13, 2021
EICKSTAEDT — Salissa R. Jim and Nathaniel L. Eickstaedt of Pendleton: a girl, Natalie Fae Eickstaedt.
NORMAN — Melinda Walchli and Levi Norman of Hermiston: a boy, Jeffrey Zeke Emil Norman.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 13, 2021
MUNKERS — Janice L. Munkers of Hermiston: a boy, Pearson Lee Munkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.