St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JULY 3, 2020
PIERRE-NAJERA — Sarah A. Pierre-Najera and Robert H. Pierre-Najera: a boy, Zerah Yahawa Brian Pierre-Najera.
JULY 8, 2020
GLIDEWELL — Makayla L. Glidewell and Kyler J. Glidewell of Pendleton: a boy, Coulter Hayes Glidewell.
JULY 13, 2020
EICKSTAEDT — Salissa R. Jim and Nathaniel L. Eickstaedt of Pendleton: a boy, Charlie Ray Eickstaedt.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 8, 2020
MORRIS — Alisen Morris and Trevor Morris of Echo: a girl, Dallas June Morris.
JULY 9, 2020
DEL CURTO — Brenda J. Garcia and Robert Del Curto of Stanfield: a girl, River Lynn Del Curto.
FODEN — Tiffani R. Jones andMichael L. Foden of Hermiston: a boy, Zayvian Lane Foden.
NYE — Miranda K. Nye of Pilot Rock: a boy, Phoenix Francis Thomas Nye.
JULY 10, 2020
BENDIXSEN — Tara Bendixsen and Tyler Bendixsen of Hermiston: a boy, Oliver Kurt Bendixsen.
SNOW — Cynthia Coons and Jason Snow of Stanfield: a boy, Paxton Snow.
JULY 11, 2020
DIAZ — Lizeth Garcia Candelario and John R. Diaz of Pendleton: a boy, Juluis Miguel Diaz.
WEISS — Sherah Warby and Corey Weiss of Boardman: a boy, Jonathan Henry Roland Weiss.
