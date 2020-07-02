St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 28, 2020
WOLF — Destani S. Blimka and Ryon F. Wolf of La Grande: a boy, Jackson Dale Wolf.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 24, 2020
MEEKS — Olivia D. Banda and Nickolas J. Meeks of Hermiston: a boy, Oliver James Jared Meeks.
JUNE 27, 2020
HELFRECHT — Riley Litzsinger and Keenan Helfrecht of Hermiston: a boy, Wyatt Carter Helfrecht.
SOLORIO-MORENO — Savanna Moreno-Hernandez and Julio Moreno-Hernandez of Hermiston: a girl, Isabella Marie Solorio-Moreno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.