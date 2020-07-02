St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JUNE 28, 2020

WOLF — Destani S. Blimka and Ryon F. Wolf of La Grande: a boy, Jackson Dale Wolf.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JUNE 24, 2020

MEEKS — Olivia D. Banda and Nickolas J. Meeks of Hermiston: a boy, Oliver James Jared Meeks.

JUNE 27, 2020

HELFRECHT — Riley Litzsinger and Keenan Helfrecht of Hermiston: a boy, Wyatt Carter Helfrecht.

SOLORIO-MORENO — Savanna Moreno-Hernandez and Julio Moreno-Hernandez of Hermiston: a girl, Isabella Marie Solorio-Moreno.

