Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

June 19, 2022

BELLIZZI — Cassey Bowles and Jadrien Bellizzi of Heppner: a girl, Taylan Bellizzi.

June 21, 2022

MILLARD — Jessica Lyn Millard and Benjamin Mark Millard of Hermiston: a girl, Cecelia Jay Millard.

June 22, 2022

GLESSING — Adrienne Glessing and Andrew Glessing of Hermiston: a boy, Adam Glessing.

June 23, 2022

KNIGHT — Ashlee Jean Knight and Jeffrey Scott Knight of Hermiston: a boy, Dawson William Knight.

