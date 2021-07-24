St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JULY 15, 2021

WART — Renata A. and Travis P. Wart of Stanfield: a boy, Leland Oliver Wart.

JULY 16, 2021

HERNANDEZ — Alison M. and Steven S. Hernandez of Pendleton: a girl, Kinsley Lora Lee Hernandez.

STRASSER — Adrian Angliin and Andy Strasser of Milton-Freewater: a boy, Wyatt David Strasser.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JULY 13, 2021

CASON — Savannah Diaz and Ryan Cason of Stanfield: a boy, Luca Franklin Cason.

