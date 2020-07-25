St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JULY 15, 2020
SPRAGUE — Amber L. Criss and Zachery T. Sprague of Pendleton: a boy, Cedric Lee Sprague.
JULY 20, 2020
IBARRA — Lauren E. Elligsen and Bryan Sanchez Ibarra of Hermiston: a girl, Rosalie Elizabeth Ibarra.
JULY 21, 2020
SIMPSON — Klarissa E. Wellman of Pendleton and Shaine A. Simpson of Stanfield: a girl, Scarlett Realynn Simpson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 16, 2020
BENSEL — Danielle McAtee and Ryan Bensel of Hermiston: a girl, Paisley Bensel.
SPINDEN — Brianne Neubert and Joshua Spinden of Hermiston: a boy, William Brian Spinden.
JULY 17, 2020
RODRIGUEZ — Elizabeth I. Evans and Jose A. Rodriguez of Pendleton: a boy, Brooks Antonio Rodriguez.
JULY 20, 2020
SCHILLER — Hollie N. Schiller and Nicholas R. Schiller of Irrigon: a boy, Warren Leon Schiller
