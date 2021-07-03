St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 19, 2021
RAMOS — Darlin Claustro and Rene Ramos of Umatilla: a girl, Ariah Marie Ramos.
JUNE 21, 2021
STEWART — Kendall L. Walker and Erik T. Stewart of Pendleton: a boy, Wyatt Michael Stewart.
JUNE 23, 2021
BALDWIN — Hattie M. Thompson and Gavin T. Baldwin of Pendleton: a girl, Oakley Ray Baldwin.
JUNE 24, 2021
NORQUIST — Rickelle J. and Colby L. Norquist of Pendleton: a boy, Owwen Lawrence Norquist.
JUNE 27, 2021
BRIZENDINE — Katherine and Nicholas L. Brizendine of Pendleton: a boy, Ellis Dane Brizendine.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 22, 2021
AVALOS CARRANZA — Jennyfer Carranza Coria and Sergio Avalos of Hermiston: a boy, Axel Jr. Avalos Carranza.
ESCALANTE JONES — Elizabeth Escalante and Tyler Jones of Hermiston: a girl, Abria Michelle Escalante Jones.
JUNE 24, 2021
BURNETT — Ashlynn N. and Zachary T. Burnett of Umatilla: a boy, Tyson Frederick Burnett.
