St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
July 21, 2021
ROHDE — Gailen and Justin Rohde of Helix: a boy, Charlie Ryan Rohde.
July 22, 2021
SULLIVAN — Shay L. and Brodey J.P. Sullivan of Pendleton: a boy, Braxton James Sullivan.
July 24, 2021
MENTZER — NaKesha and Adam Mentzer of Pendleton: a boy, Cooper Dale Mentzer.
July 27, 2021
HENDERSHOT — Savannah L. Wells and Anthony M.-C. Hendershot of Pendleton: a boy, Legend John-Cole Hendershot.
