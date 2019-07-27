St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 29, 2019
LEASY — Tara M. Glynn and Skylar S. Leasy of Pilot Rock: a girl, Leighton Jo Leasy.
JULY 2, 2019
ELLIS — Whitney A.L. Ellis and Paul L. Ellis of Pilot Rock: a boy, Samuel Walker Ellis.
SHANE — Piper Shane and Kendrick Shane of Pendleton: a girl, Londyn Elizabeth Shane.
SORENSEN — Loriah R. Sorensen and Jonathan P. Sorensen of Pendleton: a boy, Viggo Harry Sorensen.
JULY 3, 2019
WAGONER — Jessica M. Emanuel and Zackary L. Wagoner of Pendleton: a girl, Kendra Lyn Wagoner.
JULY 7, 2019
HURST — Debra J. Bartlett and Paul B. Hurst of Pilot Rock: a boy, Kieran Patrick Hurst.
JULY 9, 2019
CANALES-ROBLES — Diana Canales-Robles of Pendleton: a girl, Evangeline Reina Canales-Robles.
JULY 10, 2019
BURNS — Dezaray M. Burns and Tyrel J. Burns of Weston: a girl, Iylah May Burns.
JULY 11, 2019
PINE — Alicia M. Pine and Jeremiah E. Pine of Pendleton: a girl, Margaret Paige Pine.
SUELL — Amber Starliper and Bryan Suell of Pendleton: a girl, Ka’Liyah Dienesia Nadine Suell.
JULY 12, 2019
LIBBY — Gwen Libby and Brandon Libby: a boy, Parker Lee Fisher Libby.
JULY 15, 2019
PARKER — Brittni K. Gulden and Austin L. Parker: a boy, Carson LeRon Parker.
JULY 17, 2019
COVER — Heather R. Cover and Joseph T. Cover of Pendleton: a boy, Isaiah Rush Cover.
TILLERY — Caitlin L. Tillery and James K. Tillery: a boy, Thorus James Tillery.
JULY 19, 2019
SCOTT — Stephanie Williams and Rashad Brown: a boy, Sekani Matthew Scott.
JULY 23, 2019
AMBRIZ-VIRELAS — Maria Virelas-Garcia and Adolfo Ambriz Bolaños of Hermiston: a girl, Analia Ambriz-Virelas.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 18, 2019
HALL — Frances J. Hall and Andy A. Hall of Hermiston: a girl, Hadlee Rose Hall.
JULY 19, 2019
MENDOZA — Mariza J. Ayala and Tomas F. Mendoza of Irrigon: a boy, Mateo Jose Mendoza.
JULY 22, 2019
PETERSOHN — Brenda N. Olson and Gage A. Petersohn of Hermiston: a boy, Lucas Alexander Petersohn.
JULY 23, 2019
GARCIA — Tesia G. Hunsucker and Juan M. Garcia of Irrigon: a boy, Aurelius Manuel Garcia.
