St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 24, 2019
BOND — Garrie D. Bond and Jedidiah D. Bond of Pendleton: a girl, Jocelyn Evelina Bond.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 26, 2019
TELLEZ ALEGRIA — Azuria M. Alegria and Juan Tellez of Boardman: a boy, Isaiah Luis Tellez Alegria.
JUNE 27, 2019
ORTIZ — Vanesia Casillas and Guillermo Ortiz of Hermiston: a boy, Malachi Ortiz.
JUNE 29, 2019
HAYDEN — Ashley N. Hayden and Cody W. Hayden of Hermiston: a boy, Ryker West Hayden.
