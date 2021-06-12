St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 30, 2021
EDDENS — Kelsey P. Cartmell and Dylan L. Eddens of Pendleton: a boy, Rorik Jameson Eddens.
JUNE 1, 2021
HULL — Madison A. and Domynik J. Hull of Pendleton: a girl, Grayson-Ann Evelyn Hull.
JUNE 2, 2021
HUNGERFORD — SheaLynn and Garrett Hungerford of Hermiston: a girl, Caspyn Marie Hungerford.
JUNE 3, 2021
LEIGHTON — Chelsey Minthorn and Rielly Leighton Sr.: a boy, Rielly Spear Leighton Jr.
LOPEZ — Nicole R. and Federico Lopez of Hermiston: a boy, Emilio Lane Lopez.
JUNE 7, 2021
HERNANDEZ — Yanitza A. Chavez and Luis O. Hernandez of Hermiston: a boy, Luis Omar Hernandez II.
JUNE 8, 2021
KENISON — Kaiden and Brad Kenison of Pendleton: a girl, Ashlynn Sage Kenison.
MURILLO TORRES — Mary L. Murillo and Fidel Torres Jr.: a girl, Amaris Murillo Torres.
TURK — Shiann M. Turk of Pendleton: a girl, Ivorylynn Austan Turk.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 1, 2021
POTTALA — Blair and Kyle Pottala of Hermiston: a boy, Royce Kyle Pottala.
