St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 30, 2021

EDDENS — Kelsey P. Cartmell and Dylan L. Eddens of Pendleton: a boy, Rorik Jameson Eddens.

JUNE 1, 2021

HULL — Madison A. and Domynik J. Hull of Pendleton: a girl, Grayson-Ann Evelyn Hull.

JUNE 2, 2021

HUNGERFORD — SheaLynn and Garrett Hungerford of Hermiston: a girl, Caspyn Marie Hungerford.

JUNE 3, 2021

LEIGHTON — Chelsey Minthorn and Rielly Leighton Sr.: a boy, Rielly Spear Leighton Jr.

LOPEZ — Nicole R. and Federico Lopez of Hermiston: a boy, Emilio Lane Lopez.

JUNE 7, 2021

HERNANDEZ — Yanitza A. Chavez and Luis O. Hernandez of Hermiston: a boy, Luis Omar Hernandez II.

JUNE 8, 2021

KENISON — Kaiden and Brad Kenison of Pendleton: a girl, Ashlynn Sage Kenison.

MURILLO TORRES — Mary L. Murillo and Fidel Torres Jr.: a girl, Amaris Murillo Torres.

TURK — Shiann M. Turk of Pendleton: a girl, Ivorylynn Austan Turk.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 1, 2021

POTTALA — Blair and Kyle Pottala of Hermiston: a boy, Royce Kyle Pottala.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.