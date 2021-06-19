St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JUNE 15, 2021

JACKSON — Caitlin Zyph and Tyson Jackson: a boy, Tate Kuhlden Jackson.

JUNE 16, 2021

PORTER — Sydney J. James of Hermiston: a girl, Ellison Raelynn Porter.

