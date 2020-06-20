St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 10, 2020
MILLER — Carlee J. Lacey and Eric A. Miller: a boy, Quinn Tyson Miller.
TAYLOR — Kristi M. Miller of Pilot Rock and Benjamin A. Taylor of Pendleton: a girl, Adelynn Dawn Taylor.
JUNE 12, 2020
TOWNE — Carley R. Towne and Shawn A. Towne of Pendleton: a by, Kaden Allyn Towne.
JUNE 13, 2020
CASE — Christen M. Case and Peter L. Case of Long Creek: a boy, Augustine Lawrence Case.
JUNE 15, 2020
KENNEDY-DEWITT — Michelle B. Kennedy and Daniel R. Fisher-Dewitt of Pendleton: a girl, Amira Gracelyn Kennedy-Dewitt.
JUNE 16, 2020
RODRIGUEZ-BEDOLLA — Ana Rodriguez and Rudy Rodriguez of Pendleton: a boy, Rudy Leonel Rodriguez-Bedolla Jr.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 12, 2020
ENRIQUEZ — Brittney Enriquez and Ian Enriquez of Umatilla: a boy, Gabriel Ian Enriquez.
JUNE 13, 2020
MANJARREZ — Alondra Mendez and Irvin D. Manjarrez of Hermiston: a girl, Airen Zeineth Manjarrez.
JUNE 16, 2020
CRISCOLA — Micheala Criscola and Blake Criscola of Stanfield: a boy, Oliver Sykes Criscola.
