St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JUNE 10, 2020

MILLER — Carlee J. Lacey and Eric A. Miller: a boy, Quinn Tyson Miller.

TAYLOR — Kristi M. Miller of Pilot Rock and Benjamin A. Taylor of Pendleton: a girl, Adelynn Dawn Taylor.

JUNE 12, 2020

TOWNE — Carley R. Towne and Shawn A. Towne of Pendleton: a by, Kaden Allyn Towne.

JUNE 13, 2020

CASE — Christen M. Case and Peter L. Case of Long Creek: a boy, Augustine Lawrence Case.

JUNE 15, 2020

KENNEDY-DEWITT — Michelle B. Kennedy and Daniel R. Fisher-Dewitt of Pendleton: a girl, Amira Gracelyn Kennedy-Dewitt.

JUNE 16, 2020

RODRIGUEZ-BEDOLLA — Ana Rodriguez and Rudy Rodriguez of Pendleton: a boy, Rudy Leonel Rodriguez-Bedolla Jr.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JUNE 12, 2020

ENRIQUEZ — Brittney Enriquez and Ian Enriquez of Umatilla: a boy, Gabriel Ian Enriquez.

JUNE 13, 2020

MANJARREZ — Alondra Mendez and Irvin D. Manjarrez of Hermiston: a girl, Airen Zeineth Manjarrez.

JUNE 16, 2020

CRISCOLA — Micheala Criscola and Blake Criscola of Stanfield: a boy, Oliver Sykes Criscola.

