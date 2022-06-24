CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

June 15, 2022

OLDHAM — Sarah Oldham and Michael Oldham of La Grande: a boy, Malaki Jeffrey Hugh Oldham.

June 16, 2022

JEAN — Tiffany Elaine Snedeker of Pendleton: a girl, Kamdyn Jean.

June 19, 2022

ERWIN — Samantha Lynn Erwin and Hunter Clark Erwin of Pendleton: a boy, Finnley Clark Erwin.

ZEIGLER — Carissa Sabrina Parker and Ty Austin Zeigler of Pilot Rock: a boy, Randall Austin Zeigler.

June 21, 2022

NELSON — Bailey Anne Garrett and Thaddeus Gene Nelson of Pendleton: a boy, Koleson Kai Nelson.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.