St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 18, 2020
WORDEN — Brenda Worden and Robert M. Worden of Hermiston: a boy, Benjamin Richard Worden.
JUNE 21, 2020
BARTON — Matalie J. Barton and Jason C. Barton of Pendleton: a boy, Brooks Michael Barton.
JUNE 22, 2020
HILL — Megan J. Hill and Ethan S. Hill of Pendleton: a boy, Dallin Scott Hill.
JUNE 23, 2020
SUMMERFIELD — Courtney C. Summerfield and Ian L. Summerfield of Pendleton: a boy, August Faye Summerfield.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 16, 2020
KEEFER — Kelsie Stewart and Paul Keefer of Umatilla: a girl, Mya Jade Erika Marie Keefer.
