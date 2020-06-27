St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JUNE 18, 2020

WORDEN — Brenda Worden and Robert M. Worden of Hermiston: a boy, Benjamin Richard Worden.

JUNE 21, 2020

BARTON — Matalie J. Barton and Jason C. Barton of Pendleton: a boy, Brooks Michael Barton.

JUNE 22, 2020

HILL — Megan J. Hill and Ethan S. Hill of Pendleton: a boy, Dallin Scott Hill.

JUNE 23, 2020

SUMMERFIELD — Courtney C. Summerfield and Ian L. Summerfield of Pendleton: a boy, August Faye Summerfield.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JUNE 16, 2020

KEEFER — Kelsie Stewart and Paul Keefer of Umatilla: a girl, Mya Jade Erika Marie Keefer.

