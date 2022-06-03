CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

May 25, 2022

ASHWORTH-BENNET — Allison Ashworth and Seth Bennett of Pendleton: a boy, Sebastian James Ashworth-Bennett.

May 26, 2022

CRAWLEY — Samanatha Jo Emma Crawley and Kenneth William Crawley of Pendleton: a boy, Jasper Alexander Crawley.

May 27, 2022

MONICO — Aide Monico Ramirez and Jose Luis Medrano Monico of Pendleton: a girl, Valentina Guadalupe Medrano Monico.

May 31, 2022

BENNETT — Jenna Rose Bennett and Dusty Gareld Bennett of Helix: a girl, Kinsley Rae Bennett.

June 1, 2022

KASCHMITTER — Brooke Renae Kaschmitter and Dillon James Kaschmitter of Hermiston: a boy, Weston Michael Kaschmitter.

