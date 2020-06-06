St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 29, 2020
HORN — Jordan A. Horn and Dustin J. Horn of Pendleton: a girl, Kinsley Ann Horn.
JUNE 2, 2020
SAMUELS — Carrie Sampson Samuels and Austin Samuels of Pendleton: a girl, Symone Rosalie Samuels.
SEGURA-NUNEZ — Veronica Nunez Lezama and Jonathan I. Segura of Boardman: a boy, Christian Josue Segura-Nunez.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 29, 2020
CARRILLO — Daisy N. Cervantes and Marco A. Carrillo of Hermiston: a boy, Marco Antonio Carrillo Jr.
