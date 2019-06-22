St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 11, 2019
ANDERSON — Brooke R. Anderson and Riley D. Anderson of Pendleton: a boy, Kyler Jack Lee Anderson.
JUNE 12, 2019
MOLINA-REICHERT — MaKayla Reichert and Martin Molina-Hernandez of Pendleton: a girl, Avery Rae Molina-Reichert.
ZEPEDA — Mayra Zepeda and Reynaldo Zepeda-Perez of Hermiston: a boy, Cristian Anthony Zepeda.
JUNE 14, 2019
ROBLEDO — Kyndra Lyanise Scofield and Jose Luis Robledo of Pendleton: a girl: Ximena Rose Robledo.
JUNE 15, 2019
ROSALES-SANCHEZ — Yanet Sanchez and Jorge Rosales of Boardman, a girl: Lizbeth Rosales-Sanchez.
JUNE 16, 2019
RUTH — Caitlin Marie Defries and Collin James Ruth of Pendleton, a boy: Corbin James George Ruth.
