St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JUNE 11, 2019

ANDERSON — Brooke R. Anderson and Riley D. Anderson of Pendleton: a boy, Kyler Jack Lee Anderson.

JUNE 12, 2019

MOLINA-REICHERT — MaKayla Reichert and Martin Molina-Hernandez of Pendleton: a girl, Avery Rae Molina-Reichert.

ZEPEDA — Mayra Zepeda and Reynaldo Zepeda-Perez of Hermiston: a boy, Cristian Anthony Zepeda.

JUNE 14, 2019

ROBLEDO — Kyndra Lyanise Scofield and Jose Luis Robledo of Pendleton: a girl: Ximena Rose Robledo.

JUNE 15, 2019

ROSALES-SANCHEZ — Yanet Sanchez and Jorge Rosales of Boardman, a girl: Lizbeth Rosales-Sanchez.

JUNE 16, 2019

RUTH — Caitlin Marie Defries and Collin James Ruth of Pendleton, a boy: Corbin James George Ruth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.