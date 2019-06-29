St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JUNE 21, 2019
THOMPSON-BECENTI — Tenya N. Thompson and Darren A. Becenti of Pendleton: a boy, Dexter Finn Thompson-Becenti.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JUNE 22, 2019
MARTINEZ — Tristin L. Martinez and Paul Martinez of Hermiston: a girl, Ariella Ann Martinez.
