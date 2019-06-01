St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 21, 2019

JUAREZ — Kylie V. Crosky and Gabriel R. Juarez of Pendleton: a girl, Emma JoAnn Juarez.

MAY 24, 2019

CARDENAS-ANGEL — Shante Cardenas Burns of Pendleton and George L. Angel: a boy, Legend Lee Cardenas-Angel.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 21, 2019

SANCHEZ RAMIREZ — Ilenia Ramirez and Mario Sanchez of Hermiston: a girl, Mariana Sanchez Ramirez.

MAY 24, 2019

CALVILLO — Sarah E. Silvani and Noe A. Calvillo of Irrigon: a girl, Amelia Rose Calvillo.

COX — Arraceli M. Flores and Kenneth H. Cox III of Hermiston: a boy, Kenneth Harold Cox IV.

MAY 25, 2019

MEZA-OLIVAS — Claudia Meza and Santiago Meza of Hermiston: a girl, Isabel Meza-Olivas.

MAY 27, 2019

CHURCH — Kara M. Church and Tyler D. Church of Hermiston: a boy, Hayven Doyle Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.