St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 21, 2019
JUAREZ — Kylie V. Crosky and Gabriel R. Juarez of Pendleton: a girl, Emma JoAnn Juarez.
MAY 24, 2019
CARDENAS-ANGEL — Shante Cardenas Burns of Pendleton and George L. Angel: a boy, Legend Lee Cardenas-Angel.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 21, 2019
SANCHEZ RAMIREZ — Ilenia Ramirez and Mario Sanchez of Hermiston: a girl, Mariana Sanchez Ramirez.
MAY 24, 2019
CALVILLO — Sarah E. Silvani and Noe A. Calvillo of Irrigon: a girl, Amelia Rose Calvillo.
COX — Arraceli M. Flores and Kenneth H. Cox III of Hermiston: a boy, Kenneth Harold Cox IV.
MAY 25, 2019
MEZA-OLIVAS — Claudia Meza and Santiago Meza of Hermiston: a girl, Isabel Meza-Olivas.
MAY 27, 2019
CHURCH — Kara M. Church and Tyler D. Church of Hermiston: a boy, Hayven Doyle Church.
